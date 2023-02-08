State of emergency in Turkey, US President Joe Biden - Trending

Trending Middle East brings you the latest social media and search trends from the region and around the world.

On today's episode, more than 7,800 have been killed by the earthquake that hit Turkey, affecting Syria and other neighbouring countries.

The International Committee of the Red Cross calls on Syria’s warring sides to allow aid groups into rebel-held Idlib to assist victims of the earthquake.

US President Joe Biden delivers his 2023 State of the Union address to a joint session of Congress.

The head of the International Atomic Energy Agency proposes an alternative agreement to the Iran nuclear deal to break the impasse.