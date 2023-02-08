State of the Union 2023: Biden talks up America's prospects

President Joe Biden sought to reassure Americans about the direction the US is headed as it tackles a bewildering array of challenges and realities that are perceived very differently across the polarised country.

Mr Biden's State of the Union address on Tuesday saw him tell the nation that America has recovered quickly from the Covid-19 pandemic and has emerged more robust than before.

"The story of America is a story of progress and resilience," he said.

"We are the only country that has emerged from every crisis stronger than when we entered it. That is what we are doing again."

The Democratic president was also due to take a swipe at Republicans, particularly Donald Trump, and say the January 6, 2021 mob attack on the US Capitol and his predecessor's election denials posed an existential threat to America.

"Two years ago, our democracy faced its greatest threat since the Civil War. Today, though bruised, our democracy remains unbowed and unbroken," Mr Biden was set to say, according prepared remarks.

His address to Congress, a Constitutionally mandated update to legislators, comes at an odd time in the American political landscape.

Fear of a recession abounds but job openings are at historic highs. Inflation is still a worry, but price increases have started to cool down. Global challenges including the war in Ukraine are many, while America remains prosperous yet heavily indebted.

The Republicans, whose rebuttal was due to be delivered by Arkansas Governor Sarah Huckabee Sanders, will seek to paint an unabashedly grim picture.

“In the radical left’s America, Washington taxes you and lights your hard-earned money on fire, but you get crushed with high gas prices, empty grocery shelves, and our children are taught to hate one another on account of their race, but not to love one another or our great country,” Ms Sanders will say, according to excerpts.

Authorities installed extra security fencing ahead of the speech. Reuters

She will also condemn the Democrats for being "woke" and fuelling America's culture wars that have pitted people against one another on a range of issues including whether the country's racist past should be taught in schools and whether women should have access to abortion.

"The Biden administration seems more interested in woke fantasies than the hard reality Americans face every day," Ms Sanders was expected to say.

The Republicans now control the US House of Representatives, though their drumbeat of pessimism about America seems to be failing to resonate beyond members of their own party.

Mr Biden's Democratic Party retained control of the Senate after last November's midterm elections and the better than anticipated results have invigorated the 80-year-old president, who appears set to declare that he will run again in 2024.

Although he has yet to officially announce a re-election bid, Mr Biden has hinted that he intends to do so and has started the year with a sharper tone against Republicans at campaign-style events.

He will still appeal to Republicans to work with him to pass bipartisan legislation, a feat achieved several times in the last session of Congress with the passage of infrastructure spending, gun reform, and other bills.

"To my Republican friends, if we could work together last Congress there's no reason we can't work together and find consensus on important things in this Congress," Mr Biden said.