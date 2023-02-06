Turkey earthquake, Beyonce at the Grammys, Dubai tourism — Trending

Trending Middle East brings you the latest social media and search trends from the region and around the world.

On today's episode, a magnitude 7.8 earthquake hits south-eastern Turkey, causing several buildings to collapse and trapping many underneath the rubble, while Pakistan's former military ruler dies aged 79 in Dubai after a long illness.

Beyonce wins the Best R&B song award for Cuff It at the Grammys, while Dubai Crown Prince Sheikh Hamdan says the emirate wants to “lead the world” in tourism and hospitality, as new data shows it came close to hitting pre-pandemic visitor figures last year.