More rain for UAE, Blinken to visit West Bank and Egyptian mummy - Trending

On today's episode, more rain is forecast across the Emirates, with some schools taking the decision to move to online learning.

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken will travel to Egypt, Israel and the West Bank at the end of the January, as tension soars between Israelis and Palestinians.

Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia Al Sudani landed in France to hold talks with President Emmanuel Macron on security and energy as his country is gripped by an economic crisis.

Egyptian archaeologists have discovered a gilded mummy that had lain sealed in its massive limestone sarcophagus in Cairo’s Saqqara necropolis for 4,300 years.