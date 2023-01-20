Iraq win Gulf Cup, Ronaldo v Messi goal-fest, PM Rishi Sunak apologises — Trending

Trending Middle East brings you the latest social media and search trends from the region and around the world.

On today's episode, Iraq's national football team beat Oman to win their fourth Gulf Cup title in a thrilling final at Basra International Stadium.

Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi both scored as Paris Saint-Germain earned a 5-4 win over the Saudi all-stars at the King Fahd Stadium in Riyadh.

Netflix co-chief executive Reed Hastings is stepping down, with his announcement coming as the streaming platform announced a jump in subscribers at the end of last year.

British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak apologises after he removed his seat belt to film a social media video in the back of a moving car to promote his levelling-up funding plan.