Basra Gulf Cup stadium crush kills at least one as fans gather for final in Iraq

At least one person died and more than 60 were injured after a crush at Iraq's Basra International Stadium before the Gulf Cup final.

Thousands of fans walked to the stadium on Thursday morning ahead of the Iraq-Oman match, but were prevented from entering.

Hamza Adnan Ahmed, 26, from Baghdad, died after being caught up in the incident, his brother Omar told The National. He had been in Basra since the beginning of the tournament. His brother, cousin and friend were injured.

Iraq's state news agency confirmed one person had died and 60 were injured.

A video posted on social media, apparently from the scene, showed fans crying for help as others were pushed along by the moving crowd.

Authorities later opened the gates of the stadium to relieve the pressure, allowing ticket holders to enter. They also opened nearby Al Minaa stadium for fans to watch the game on screens.

Calm soon returned to the area.

The incident came hours after the governor of Basra, Asaad Al Eidani, called on fans not to gather outside the stadium, especially those without tickets.

“This could lead to a stampede and [the] perfect image of our country, hosting this event, could be tarnished only a few hours before the final ceremony,” Mr Al Eidani said late on Wednesday.

“We call upon you to abide to security forces guidelines to ensure the safety of the citizens,” he said, adding that dozens of big screens had been set up around the city for those without tickets.

Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia Al Sudani has travelled to Basra and met organisers to discuss the incident.

The Arab Gulf Cup Football Federation has said it may be forced to move the match to another venue outside Iraq if measures are not taken to stop crushes.

The eight-team tournament kicked off on January 6, bringing together teams from Iraq, Yemen and the six Gulf Co-operation Council states — the UAE, Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, Bahrain, Oman and Qatar.

Iraq is hosting the biennial regional competition for the first time in more than four decades, after enduring wars, diplomatic isolation and instability after the 2003 US-led invasion that toppled Saddam Hussein.

Iraqis have celebrated the event as a triumph of sports diplomacy, part of continuing efforts to heal a political rift between their country and its Gulf neighbours, and recovery as a footballing nation.

They hoped hosting the event would turn a new page in the country's troubled history and represent a crucial step towards full national recovery, mainly by attracting sorely needed foreign investment.

Fifa banned Iraq from hosting international matches between 2003 and 2018, citing the poor security situation. It lifted the ban early last year.

Since late Wednesday, fans have flocked to Basra from other parts of Iraq, snarling traffic.

The local government in Basra announced an official holiday on Thursday in an attempt to clear the roads.

The Iraqi Interior Ministry is asking the public to celebrate in a “civilised way” and avoid celebratory gunfire. It has said it will arrest those who shoot into the air.

On Monday, Iraq beat Qatar 2-1 and hours later Oman beat Bahrain 1-0 to set up the final match of the tournament.