Cop28 President-designate, Oman sends delegation to Yemen, Lisa Marie Presley — Trending

On today's episode, the UAE names Dr Sultan Al Jaber as President-designate of the UN Cop28 climate change summit.

Saudi women now comprise 37 per cent of the workforce in the kingdom, the Minister of Human Resources and Social Development, Ahmed Al Rajhi, has said.

Oman sends a delegation to Yemen for the second time in a month, in an effort to mediate a revival in peace talks that stalled in October.

Lisa Marie Presley, the musician and only daughter of rock 'n' roll star Elvis Presley, died after suffering a heart attack.