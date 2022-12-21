Baghdad conference, UAE holiday, Donald Trump's tax filings — Trending

Trending Middle East brings you the latest social media and search trends from the region and around the world.

On today's episode, the Baghdad Conference for Co-operation and Partnership opens in Jordan, with leaders reviewing security in the region and measures to help Iraq in its push to achieve stability and rebuild.

UAE officials announce that the next holiday in the Emirates will be on January 1 to celebrate the new year.

Elon Musk says he will resign as Twitter chief executive once he finds someone who is “foolish enough to take the job”.

A US House of Representatives committee votes to release the partially redacted tax filings of former president Donald Trump.