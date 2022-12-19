Argentina World Cup win, Elon Musk poll, Iran’s central bank — Trending

Trending Middle East brings you the latest social media and search trends from the region and around the world.

On today's episode, Argentina are crowned 2022 World Cup champions after defeating France in a penalty shoot-out, with Google reporting that one of the top searches online has been “How many times has Argentina won the World Cup?”

Iran’s central bank governor blames nationwide protests for stoking inflation, which has resulted in the currency dropping by about 20 per cent in value since demonstrations began.

Elon Musk posts a poll asking users if he should step down from his role as head of Twitter.