Iran central bank governor blames protests and US sanctions for high inflation

Iran’s central bank governor has blamed nationwide protests for soaring inflation, which has seen the currency drop by around 20 per cent in value since demonstrations began in mid-September.

Ali Salehabadi said that US sanctions, in addition to “the events of the past two months,” had worsened the country’s economic travails.

Iran has been gripped by protests and riots since September 16 when an Iranian-Kurdish woman, Mahsa Amini, died in the custody of the country’s morality police, who accused her of violating the country’s strict dress code for women.

Iranians protest in Tehran after the death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini after she was detained by the morality police in September. AP Photo

Around 15,000 people have been arrested since then, the UN says, while estimates for the number of people killed in a security crackdown range from a government count of 200 to more than 500, an estimate made by rights groups.

Protests have not directly targeted economic activity, however trade unions have mounted a number of strikes in protest against police brutality, with industrial action spreading from the education sector to the oil and gas industry and also hitting steel production.

Mr Salehabadi replaced Afshin Khani as head of the central bank last week, after his predecessor resigned amid spiralling inflation.

Iran's troubled currency fell to a new low against the US dollar on Saturday as Iranians desperate to find safe havens for their savings have been trying to buy dollars, other hard currencies or gold.

The dollar sold for as much as 395,600 rials on the unofficial market, up from 386,800 on Friday, according to foreign exchange site Bonbast.com.

The economic daily Donya-e-Eqtesad’s website gave the dollar rate as 382,300, up 1.2 per cent from Friday.

In May 2018, the currency was trading at about 65,000 per US dollar just before the US withdrew from Iran's nuclear deal with world powers and reimposed sanctions on the country.

A video shared on Twitter by 1500tasvir, an account that has 400,000 followers, showed what it said was a metro station in Tehran on Saturday with the crowd chanting, "Political prisoners must be freed!"