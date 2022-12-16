Lebanon shooting, Bosnia and Herzegovina status, Global Knowledge Index — Trending

Trending Middle East brings you the latest social media and search trends from the region and around the world.

On today's episode, an Irish soldier with the UN peacekeeping force in Lebanon is killed after unidentified assailants open fire on a passing convoy.

EU leaders agree to offer Bosnia and Herzegovina candidate status to join the bloc, putting the volatile Balkan nation at the start of a long road to membership.

The UAE is ranked first in the Arab world and 25th internationally on the 2022 Global Knowledge Index while travellers arriving in Egypt must now disclose the exact value of cash or goods they are carrying.