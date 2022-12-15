Irish UN peacekeeper in Lebanon shot and killed in 'serious incident'

An Irish soldier serving with the UN peacekeeping force in Lebanon was killed in a "serious incident" on Thursday morning, the Irish military said in a statement.

The Irish Defence Ministry did not identify the soldier but said they served with the 121st Infantry Battalion on deployment with the United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon (Unifil).

The soldier was killed when their convoy came under "small arms fire" travelling from the southern city of Sidon to Beirut just after midnight on Thursday morning.

As well as the soldier pronounced dead upon arriving at a hospital in Sidon, another is in serious condition, the ministry said.

Two other soldiers are being treated for minor injuries.

About 13,000 UN peacekeepers are stationed in Lebanon, where the interim force has managed the ceasefire with Israel since 1978.

Irish President Michael Higgins expressed his "deepest sorrow" over the death.

Foreign Minister Simon Coveney, in New York for a meeting of the UN Security Council, said he will return to Ireland this evening "to discuss the loss of our peacekeeper and the full investigation that must now follow."

To date, 47 soldiers serving with Unifil have lost their lives since 1978. The last time peacekeepers were killed in an attack was when three Colombian and three Spanish soldiers in the international force were hit by a bomb blast between Marjayoun and Khaim in southern Lebanon in June 2007.