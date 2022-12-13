FTX CEO arrested, Libyan charged for 1988 Pan AM flight bombing - Trending

Trending Middle East brings you the latest social media and search trends from the Middle East and around the world.

On today's episode, Sam Bankman-Fried, the former chief executive of collapsed cryptocurrency company FTX, has been arrested, and the Libyan citizen accused of making the bomb that downed Pan AM Flight 103 in 1988 was charged in a US court.

Elon Musk was loudly booed after being invited on stage by comedian Dave Chappelle and football fans in Doha are searching for last-minute tickets for this week's semi-finals.