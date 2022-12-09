Russia releases US basketball star, Spain’s football coach fired after loss — Trending

Trending Middle East brings you the latest social media and search trends from the region and around the world.

On today's episode, the UAE and Saudi Arabia mediate the release of American basketball star Brittney Griner from Russia, while Spain have fired national football team coach Luis Enrique after their shock loss to Morocco in the World Cup last 16.

Lebanon fails for the ninth time to elect a successor to former president Michel Aoun and Egypt's annual inflation hit a five-year high of 18.7 per cent in November.