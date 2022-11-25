Jeddah floods, Abu Dhabi economy expands, Americana IPO raises $1.8 billion - Trending

Trending Middle East brings you the latest social media and search trends from the region and around the world.

In today's episode, two people die in Saudi Arabia's western coastal city of Jeddah as strong winds and heavy rains close roads and sweep away cars.

Abu Dhabi’s economy expands by 11.2 per cent in the first six months of the year, driven by a robust performance of the oil and non-oil sectors.

Lebanon's divided parliament fails to elect the country's next president for a seventh time.

Americana, the largest quick-service restaurant operator in the Mena region, raises $1.8 billion through its initial public offering.