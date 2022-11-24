Jeddah storm sweep away cars and causes power cuts

Strong winds and heavy rains closed roads and swept away cars as Saudi authorities issued warnings in the kingdom's western coastal city of Jeddah on Thursday.

Social media posts showed people wading through flooded streets and cars stuck in the mud on Thursday morning, with more rain expected over the weekend.

Peter Kaminski, a British fitness coach in Jeddah, took a photograph of a lightning strike from his apartment building. He had gone out barefoot to check on his car, which he found was submerged in water.

"It’s was all pretty impressive watching from inside until I realised I had to check on my car … I waded out knee-deep into the road to rescue it! Not a typical Thursday morning in Jeddah,” he told The National.

Like many others who take road trips on the weekend, Manal Ali, a Saudi teacher in Jeddah, had to cancel her plans.

“We were going to drive to Taif and then Riyadh this morning. It’s been raining for six hours now. I’ve never seen it rain like this before. My children were scared and woke up because of the loud thunder ― you can still see the lightning and thunder,” she said.

Schools and universities were closed in Jeddah, authorities announced on Wednesday, in anticipation of the stormy weather.

“We got a message this morning that the ministry has issued a warning for rain, floods and thunder, so kids didn’t go to school. We lost power for a while and now the water. We are blessed to have a roof over our heads and to be safe with our families. I have seen videos on social media[of] people [who] have completely lost their cars and some suffered damage to properties, I hope the day clears and everyone is safe,” said Maya Khaled, a Jeddah resident.

Hasna Baker, meanwhile, was at the gym when the roads become impassable.

“I was at the gym trying to make the day a good one. And I got stuck. Luckily the Uber that came was a Wrangler, so I didn't get stranded," she said.

“The main roads are flooded. You can only go out if you have an SUV or jeep.”