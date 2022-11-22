Bahrain Prime Minister, Indonesia earthquake, Rosetta Stone — Trending

Trending Middle East brings you the latest social media and search trends from the region and around the world.

On today's episode, Bahrain's King Hamad reappoints Crown Prince Salman bin Hamad as Prime Minister, with a mandate to lead the next government.

Rescuers work into the night after an earthquake shook Indonesia's main island of Java on Monday, killing 162 and injuring hundreds more.

A petition to return the Rosetta Stone to Egypt gains 100,000 supporters, while Sam Bankman-Fried’s bankrupt cryptocurrency empire owes its 50 biggest unsecured creditors a total of $3.1 billion, new court papers show.