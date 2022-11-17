Dubai emission-free public transport, Binance, 1.5ºC temperature target - Trending

Trending Middle East brings you the latest social media and search trends from the Middle East and around the world.

In today's episode, Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed, Crown Prince of Dubai, has set out plans to make public transport in the emirate emission-free by 2050.

Blockchain services provider Binance said it has received a Financial Services Permission from the regulatory authority of Abu Dhabi Global Market.

The head of the UN’s nuclear watchdog says efforts to get Iran to co-operate with inspectors are not bearing fruit and G20 leaders in Bali agree to pursue efforts to limit the global average rise in temperatures to 1.5ºC above pre-industrial levels.