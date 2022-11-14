Turkey explosion, Ronaldo feels betrayed, Dolly Parton awarded $100 million - Trending

Trending Middle East brings you the latest social media and search trends from the Middle East and around the world.

In today's episode, six people have been killed and scores injured in an explosion on a busy pedestrian street in Turkey's capital Istanbul.

Cristiano Ronaldo says he feels “betrayed” by Manchester United and is being forced out of the club.

Dolly Parton has been awarded $100 million by Amazon founder Jeff Bezos to pass on to charities that she deems appropriate.

In the UAE, people share well wishes with Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed as the Crown Prince of Dubai celebrates his 40th birthday.