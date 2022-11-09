US midterm elections, UAE and Egypt wind farm, Facebook layoffs - Trending

Trending Middle East brings you the latest social media and search trends from the region and around the world.

On today's episode, the UAE and Egypt have entered into an agreement to build one of the world's largest wind farms in Egypt.

Abu Dhabi has started a new association, backed by the emirate's financial free zone, to hasten the development of blockchain and cryptocurrencies in the region.

Early projections from the US midterm elections show Republicans picking up seats in the House of Representatives.

Meta and Facebook will begin laying off employees, chief Mark Zuckerberg has told hundreds of executives, according to the The Wall Street Journal.