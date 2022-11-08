UAE and Egypt to build one of world's largest wind farms

The UAE and Egypt have entered into an agreement to build one of the world's largest wind farms in Egypt.

UAE President Sheikh Mohamed and President Abdel Fattah El Sisi witnessed the signing of an agreement between UAE's Masdar and Egypt's Infinity Power and Hassan Allam Utilities to develop a 10-gigawatt onshore wind project.

The memorandum of understanding was signed by Dr Sultan Ahmed Al Jaber, UAE Minister of Industry and Advanced Technology, UAE Special Envoy for Climate, and chairman of Masdar and Dr Mohamed Shaker El-Markabi, Egypt’s Minister of Electricity and Renewable Energy in Sharm El-Sheikh.

“The scale of this mega 10 GW onshore wind project – one of the largest winds farms in the world – is a testament to the renewable energy ambitions of the United Arab Emirates and the Republic of Egypt, and demonstrates Masdar’s status as a global leader in clean energy," Dr Al Jaber said.

When completed, the 10GW wind farm will produce 47,790 GWh of clean energy annually and offset 23.8 million tonnes of carbon dioxide emissions – equivalent to around 9 per cent of Egypt’s current CO2 emissions.

The project will be part of Egypt’s Green Corridor initiative – a grid dedicated to renewable energy projects – and will contribute to Egypt’s goal of ensuring renewable energy makes up 42 percent of its energy mix by 2035.

The wind farm will also save Egypt an estimated US$5 billion in annual natural gas costs, and help create as many as 100,000 jobs, UAE news agency Wam said.

Direct employment in the construction phase is estimated at around 30,000, with as many as 70,000 people being employed indirectly. After construction, around 3,200 jobs will be added for operation and maintenance.

The world's largest wind by far is the Gansu Wind Farm in China which generates 20GW.

In April, Masdar and Hassan Allam Utilities signed two Memoranda of Understanding with Egyptian state-backed organisations to cooperate on the development of 4 GW green hydrogen production plants in the Suez Canal Economic Zone and on the Mediterranean coast.

In the first phase of the project, a green hydrogen manufacturing facility will be developed and operational by 2026, able to produce 100,000 tonnes of e-methanol annually for bunkering in the Suez Canal.