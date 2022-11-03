Pope's Bahrain visit, UAE Flag Day, Biden condemns anti-democratic threats - Trending

Trending Middle East brings you the latest social media and search trends from the Middle East and around the world.

In today's episode, Pope Francis begins a four-day trip to Bahrain, his second official visit to the Gulf following his journey to the UAE in 2019.

The UAE Central Bank raised its benchmark borrowing rate after the US Federal Reserve aggressively increased its key interest rate to fight inflation and restore price stability.

President Joe Biden called on Americans to use their votes to protect democracy in a speech condemning anti-democratic threats at an event in Washington.

The UAE celebrates Flag Day, with schools and workplaces across the country marking the occasion.