Biden to speak on perilous state of US democracy

President Joe Biden on Wednesday will speak on threats against US democracy at an evening event in Washington, less than one week before America heads into the midterm elections.

Mr Biden's speech, which was a last-minute addition to his schedule, comes as the Republican Party appears to be gaining momentum before the November 8 vote.

Dozens of Republican candidates who deny that Mr Biden won the 2020 election are on ballots across the country, with many expected to take up influential positions that will oversee future elections.

In addition, political violence is growing in the US.

“What we're seeing is an attack on our democracy and the president has been very clear we need to protect our democracy,” White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said.

Last week, Paul Pelosi, US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's husband, was attacked in the couple's San Francisco home.

The attacker said he wanted to break Ms Pelosi's kneecaps for the “lies” told by Democrats.

Authorities say he was driven by political “misinformation” and far-right conspiracy theories.

“The rise of rhetoric that we are seeing, you know, you have people out there who listen and who take that rhetoric very seriously,” Ms Jean-Pierre said.

Republicans have been silent or else equivocated in condemning the assault on Mr Pelosi. Others have spread conspiracy theories about the attack.

The federal government has warned police of a “heightened threat” around the elections, while in Arizona, armed vigilantes are watching ballot boxes, saying they are protecting “election integrity”.

Critics say they are trying to intimidate minorities from voting.

Across the country, Republican candidates are already hinting that they will challenge the results if they lose, seeding further distrust of the electoral process and system.

“The president, again, is making this speech because we're seeing an alarming number of Republican officials who are saying, they're being very clear, they're not going to accept the results of these elections,” Ms Karine Jean-Pierre said at a press briefing.

“That's a problem.”

Axios research estimates that at least 200 candidates who believe that the 2020 election was stolen from former president Donald Trump are running for office in the midterm elections.

This is not the first time Mr Biden has spoken on the topic: he called out Trump “Maga” (Make America Great Again) Republicans for destroying American democracy in an address from Independence Hall in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, earlier this year.