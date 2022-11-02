Lebanon electricity tariff hike, Arab summit, UAE and US partnership - Trending

Trending Middle East brings you the latest social media and search trends from the Middle East and around the world.

In today's episode, the UAE and US signed a strategic partnership to invest $100 billion to produce 100 gigawatts of clean energy globally by 2035.

A dramatic tariff increase for Lebanon’s state-supplied electricity has taken place, the first since the 1990s.

Iraq, Opec's second-largest oil producer, has started to prepare the country's much-needed 2023 budget.

Arab leaders began their first summit in three years in Algeria, facing the daunting challenge of finding common ground on a range of diverse issues.