Lebanon electricity tariff hike, Arab summit, UAE and US partnership - Trending

In today's episode, the UAE and US signed a strategic partnership to invest $100 billion to produce 100 gigawatts of clean energy globally by 2035.

A dramatic tariff increase for Lebanon’s state-supplied electricity has taken place, the first since the 1990s.

Iraq, Opec's second-largest oil producer, has started to prepare the country's much-needed 2023 budget.

Arab leaders began their first summit in three years in Algeria, facing the daunting challenge of finding common ground on a range of diverse issues.

Updated: November 02, 2022, 5:12 AM
