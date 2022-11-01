Arab League leaders gather in Algiers for their first summit since 2019

Arab leaders began their first summit meeting in three years in Algeria on Tuesday, facing the daunting challenge of finding common ground on issues that include food shortages, climate change and the fallout from the Russia-Ukraine war.

The 22-member, Cairo-based Arab League last held its summit in 2019, before the coronavirus pandemic struck.

Algeria chose the date of the summit to coincide with the 68th anniversary of the start of its war of liberation from French rule, giving the two-day meeting added significance and bolstering its image as a champion of Arab causes.

The summit also comes at a time when Algeria’s large oil and gas exports to western Europe have bolstered the country’s international standing given the energy crisis created by the Russia-Ukraine conflict.

In the same vein, the summit will be preoccupied with the effect of the war on the economies of several league members, like Egypt, Lebanon and Sudan, where soaring food and fuel prices have compounded the suffering of their populations.

Despite its location thousands of kilometres from Israel, Algeria regards itself as a frontline state. It views Israel as an enemy, takes exception to the normalisation of relations between Arab nations and Israel and vigorously champions the cause of the Palestinians. Its forces joined the Egyptian army in the 1973 Arab-Israeli war.

Last month, Algeria hosted reconciliation talks between the Fatah-dominated Palestinian Authority, which controls parts of the West Bank, and the militant Hamas group that rules the Gaza Strip.

“Palestine is burning under the feet of the occupiers,” Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh said in a letter to the Arab leaders meeting in Algiers.

He called on them to support Palestinian prisoners held by Israel and “condemn the occupation and its crimes and work for its political and diplomatic isolation.”

Arab leaders will be monitoring the results of Israel’s parliamentary election on Tuesday.

The vote comes at a time of heightened tensions in the West Bank, where Israel’s security forces conduct nightly raids in search of Palestinian militants.

Dozens of Palestinians have also been killed by the Israelis in recent weeks.

The summit also comes as tensions mount between Algeria and Morocco, with Algiers having severed diplomatic ties with its North African neighbour last year.

The enduring feud between the two countries is rooted in a dispute over the Western Sahara, a territory annexed by Morocco in 1975.

Sahrawis from the Polisario Front are backed by Algeria and have sought independence for decades.

