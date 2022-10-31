Adipec 2022, Lebanon power vacuum, Nasa’s 2023 astronaut class patch — Trending

Trending Middle East brings you the latest social media and search trends from the region and around the world.

On today's episode, Adipec 2022, the world’s most influential gathering for energy professionals, is trending as it gets under way in Abu Dhabi.

Another power vacuum arises in Lebanon after Michel Aoun leaves the presidential palace, with parliament yet to decide on his successor.

Protests in Iran are continuing despite a warning from the country’s powerful Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps.

Nasa’s 2023 astronaut class patch is released and it features a US and UAE flag, representing 10 Americans and two Emiratis.