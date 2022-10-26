Syria’s economic crisis, Shireen Abu Akleh’s family to meet Pope — Trending

Trending Middle East brings you the latest social media and search trends from the region and around the world.

On today's episode, a UN special envoy says Syrians are facing a bleak winter as they endure the worst economic crisis since the civil war began in 2011.

Members of the family of Palestinian journalist Shireen Abu Akleh, who was killed during an Israeli raid, are set to meet Pope Francis at the Vatican.

Adidas announces it is ending its partnership with Kanye West over his offensive and anti-Semitic remarks.

According to Google, searches for “Rishi Sunak political views” are up 3,600 per cent, as well as inquiries about his net worth.