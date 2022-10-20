Etihad appoints new chief executive, Iran imposes sanctions, cholera in Lebanon - Trending

Trending Middle East brings you the latest social media and search trends from the Middle East and around the world.

On today's episode, Etihad Aviation Group appoints the former boss of Portuguese airline TAP as its new chief executive.

Iran imposes sanctions on British institutions and people after the UK blacklisted the country's morality police amid protests.

Cholera is spreading rapidly in Lebanon causing two more deaths and Facebook parent company Meta releases its first speech-to-speech translation system for spoken languages.