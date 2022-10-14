Solar cars in the UAE, new Iraqi president, Lebanon maritime deal — Trending

Trending Middle East brings you the latest social media and search trends from the region and around the world. On today's episode, the world’s first production-ready solar car, the Lightyear 0, will arrive in the UAE early next year, not long after it goes on sale in Europe at the end of 2022.

Iraq’s Parliament elects former water resources minister Abdul Lateef Rasheed as the country’s new president, in a crucial step towards ending a political deadlock that has lasted more than a year.

Lebanon approves a US-mediated maritime border deal with Israel. Both countries claim about 860 square kilometres of the Mediterranean Sea that contain offshore gasfields.

The US House committee investigating the January 6 attack on the Capitol voted unanimously to subpoena former president Donald Trump in the most aggressive action the panel has taken since it began its investigation last year.