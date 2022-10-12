Lebanon and Israel reach 'historic deal', supercomputers in UAE, IMF forecast — Trending

Trending Middle East brings you the latest social media and search trends from the region and around the world.

On today's episode, Lebanon and Israel reach a “historic deal” to demarcate their maritime boundary, with both sides saying they are satisfied with the deal.

In the UAE, the Mohamed bin Zayed University of Artificial Intelligence is getting a new supercomputer capable of carrying out the most complex calculations. Hewlett Packard Enterprise will build the supercomputer, which is typically used to address the world's most demanding problems.

Workers at refineries critical to Iran's oil and natural gas production protest over the death of Mahsa Amini, 22, in police custody while the International Monetary Fund cuts its growth forecast for 2023 and warns of a cost of living crisis as the global economy continues to be affected by the war in Ukraine, broadening inflation pressures and a slowdown in China.