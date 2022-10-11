Yair Lapid: Israel and Lebanon reach 'historic deal' on maritime boundary

Israeli Prime Minister Yair Lapid said his country had reached a “historic deal” with Lebanon to demarcate the maritime boundary despite Lebanon's President Michel Aoun saying he hoped to announce the final agreement “as soon as possible”.

Both sides have said they are satisfied with the deal and Mr Lapid insisted that it “will strengthen Israel’s security, inject billions into Israel’s economy and ensure the stability of our northern border”, after his Cabinet came under fire from hardliners for making concessions.

Lebanon's lead negotiator Elias Bou Saab said they had reached a “solution that satisfies both parties”.

“Lebanon has obtained its full rights, and all of its remarks have been taken into account,” he said.

Mr Bou Saab said he hoped an agreement could be signed before Mr Aoun's term of office ends on October 31.

Israel is also set for an election on November 1 that could delay the deal unless it is finalised before then.

Lebanese caretaker Energy Minister Walid Fayyad also said on Tuesday that French company TotalEnergies would begin the process of exploring for gas in Lebanese waters as soon as a maritime border deal with Israel is concluded.

Israel initially claimed the border was at line 1 while Lebanon claimed it was at line 29.

Mr Fayyad made the comments after meeting a senior delegation from the energy company in Beirut on Tuesday.

Reuters cited two Lebanese officials saying that the deal had been green lit by Hezbollah which considers the negotiations over.

US energy envoy Amos Hochstein has been engaged in months of shuttle diplomacy to try to end the dispute.

Mr Lapid's comments came hours after the head of Israel's National Security Council, Eyal Hulata, said their demands had been met.

“All our demands were met; the changes that we asked for were corrected. We protected Israel's security interests and are on our way to a historic agreement,” he said.

Energean Floating production storage and offloading (FPSO) ship in the Karish field, an offshore gas field in the Mediterranean Sea which is claimed by Israel and partly by Lebanon. AFP

Although limited in scope, an agreement would ease security and economic concerns in both countries, whose shared history is rife with conflict.

Israel last week rejected last-minute amendments to the deal by Lebanon that briefly appeared to jeopardise long-standing efforts to reach the agreement.

Officials from both countries were in close contact via the US mediator over the past few days in an effort to resolve outstanding differences.

Mr Aoun said that a deal would not signify a “partnership” with Israel, a country Lebanon does not recognise and is technically in a state of war with.

“We are avoiding a sure-fire war in the region,” Lebanon's caretaker Prime Minister Najib Mikati said last week.

Israeli Energy Minister Karine Elharrar told Army Radio a signing date has yet to be set.

Israel is holding an election on November 1 and it is still unclear whether the accord would require parliament's approval.

The deal would resolve a territorial dispute in the eastern tip of the Mediterranean in an area where Lebanon aims to explore for natural gas, and near the offshore Karish gasfield, where Israel has already found commercially viable quantities of hydrocarbons.

A major source of tension has been the Karish gasfield, which Israel insisted fell entirely within its waters and was not a subject of negotiation. Lebanon has also previously claimed part of the gasfield.

A gas find would be a major boon for Lebanon, which has been mired in a financial crisis since 2019. Eventually, such a discovery could fix Lebanon's long-standing failure to produce adequate electricity for its population.

Hezbollah, the Iran-backed armed group and political party that holds significant influence in Lebanon, has threatened to attack Karish if production begins there before a deal is reached.

Israel has said production would begin at Karish as soon as possible, regardless of Lebanon's demands.