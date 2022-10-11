Fifa World Cup, Gitex 2022, Lebanon maritime agreement — Trending

Trending Middle East brings you the latest social media and search trends from the region and around the world.

On today's episode, non-World Cup ticket holders will now be able to enter Qatar during the tournament, so long as they have an invite from someone with a match ticket, as part of updated measures.

Lebanon receives the final draft of a US-backed maritime agreement with Israel and expresses hope about getting an agreement done based on the final text.

The UAE Cabinet approves the country’s federal budget for 2023 to 2026, with a total expenditure of about $69 billion, while the five-day Gitex 2022 technology event trends after opening in Dubai, with 5,000 companies exhibiting their latest innovations and giving a glimpse of what the future will look like.