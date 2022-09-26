UAE and Germany reach landmark agreement, Pakistan relief funding - Trending

Trending Middle East brings you the latest social media and search trends from the Middle East and around the world.

On today's episode, the UAE and Germany have signed a "landmark agreement" aimed at accelerating joint efforts to boost energy security, tackle decarbonisation, and combat climate change.

Pakistan has secured $2 billion in relief funding from the World Bank after floods killed more than 1,600 people and caused at least $10 billion worth of damage.

Bahrain's economy grew 6.9 per cent in the second quarter of 2022 to record the highest rate of growth in the past 11 years, and banks in Lebanon will reopen following a week-long closure that came after several lenders were stormed by customers trying to retrieve their trapped savings.