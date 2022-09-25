UAE and Germany sign major energy deal to supply gas

The UAE and Germany signed a "landmark agreement" on Sunday aimed at accelerating joint efforts to boost energy security, decarbonisation and combat climate change.

The major deal was struck in the presence of President Sheikh Mohamed and German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, who is currently visiting the Emirates.

The new Energy Security and Industry Accelerator Agreement was signed by Dr Sultan Al Jaber, Minister of Industry and Advanced Technology and the UAE's climate change envoy, and Dr Franziska Brantner, Germany's Parliamentary State Secretary at the Federal Ministry for Economic Affairs and Climate Action.

Sheikh Mohamed told of the "close friendship and strategic partnership" the two countries enjoy in a post on Twitter after the deal was finalised.

Nations build on close ties

Under the international partnership, Abu Dhabi National Oil Company will supply German energy company RWE AG with liquefied natural gas cargo towards the end of the year. This will be used in Germany’s floating LNG import terminal at Brunsbuttel.

Adnoc has also reserved a number of other LNG cargos for German companies in 2023.

The UAE enjoys a close friendship and strategic partnership with the Federal Republic of Germany. Today, I was pleased to meet with Chancellor Olaf Scholz to explore further opportunities for cooperation in areas including energy security, emissions reduction and climate action. pic.twitter.com/GahnJISBWa — محمد بن زايد (@MohamedBinZayed) September 25, 2022

Adnoc has entered into a series of agreements with German firms for demonstration cargos of low-carbon ammonia, a carrier fuel for hydrogen that can play a critical role in supporting decarbonisation.

It was also announced that Adnoc had completed the UAE's first direct diesel delivery to Germany this month and has agreed terms with Wilhelm Hoyer GmbH & Co. KG (Hoyer) to supply up to 250,000 tonnes of diesel per month next year.

Mr Scholz’s visit comes amid Germany’s attempts to reduce its reliance on — and diversify away from — Russian energy supplies.

Before the Ukraine war, Russia supplied about 40 per cent of Europe's natural gas. About 55 per cent of gas consumed in Germany was imported from Russia. Natural gas accounts for about 27 per cent of the energy mix of Europe's largest economy.

The UAE and other countries across the Middle East and North Africa region are pursuing plans to incorporate hydrogen into their energy mix and tap into the clean fuel for different industrial applications.

Both countries expect to work in tandem on further opportunities to boost growth in the growing hydrogen sector.

The alliance will also involve leading UAE renewable energy firm, Masdar, exploring opportunities in the offshore wind markets in the North Sea and the Baltic Sea in Germany. This will be with the aim of generating up to 10GW of renewable energy production capacity by 2030.

"This landmark new agreement reinforces the rapidly growing energy partnership between the UAE and Germany," Dr Al Jaber said.

"As we embrace the energy transition, Adnoc is fully committed to accelerate and invest in projects of energy security, decarbonisation and climate action as we continue to be a responsible and reliable provider and trusted exporter of low-carbon energy."

Mr Scholz said: "I welcome the signing of the joint declaration of intent on the "Energy Security and Industry Accelerator - Esia.

"Through Esia, we enable the swift implementation of strategic lighthouse projects on the focus areas of renewable energies, hydrogen, LNG and climate action."

Earlier on Sunday, it was announced the UAE has commissioned German companies to develop the country's national hydrogen strategy. This came as the country diversifies its energy mix and pursues a goal of net-zero emissions by 2050.

The Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure signed an agreement with Germany's global engineering and advisory company GHD in partnership with applied research organisation Fraunhofer-Gesellschaft to develop its hydrogen strategy, it said on Sunday.

“We remain focused on our goal of capturing 25 per cent of the most important hydrogen market,” said Suhail Al Mazrouei, Minister of Energy and Infrastructure.