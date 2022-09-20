UN General Assembly begins, Dubai reduced carbon, Hurricane Fiona emergency - Trending

Trending Middle East brings you the latest social media and search trends from the Middle East and around the world.

On today's episode, the UN General Assembly began with the energy crisis, climate change and the Ukraine war dominating discussions, while Puerto Rico has declared a state of emergency after Hurricane Fiona knocked out electricity.

Dubai reduced its carbon emissions by 21 per cent in 2021, while Elon Musk said SpaceX would ask for an exemption from sanctions against Iran to provide its Starlink satellite broadband service.