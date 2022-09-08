Abu Dhabi space conference, Apple Event 2022, Thomas Tuchel sacked — Trending

Trending Middle East brings you the latest social media and search trends from the region and around the world.

On today's episode, Abu Dhabi announces plans to host a space conference in December that will bring together policymakers, leading engineers and scientists, while Apple unveils the iPhone 14, which comes with an SOS service, as well as a new Apple Watch Ultra with improved health sensors and crash-detection features, and a second-generation AirPods Pro headphone model.

Chelsea sack manager Thomas Tuchel after their Champions League defeat, the latest in a string of disappointing results, and a study indicates that running three times a week and spending less time sitting could cut the risk of breast cancer by more than a third.