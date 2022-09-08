Abu Dhabi space conference, Apple Event 2022, Thomas Tuchel sacked — Trending

Cody Combs gives a round up of today's trends

Beta V.1.0 - Powered by automated translation

Trending Middle East brings you the latest social media and search trends from the region and around the world.

On today's episode, Abu Dhabi announces plans to host a space conference in December that will bring together policymakers, leading engineers and scientists, while Apple unveils the iPhone 14, which comes with an SOS service, as well as a new Apple Watch Ultra with improved health sensors and crash-detection features, and a second-generation AirPods Pro headphone model.

Chelsea sack manager Thomas Tuchel after their Champions League defeat, the latest in a string of disappointing results, and a study indicates that running three times a week and spending less time sitting could cut the risk of breast cancer by more than a third.

Updated: September 08, 2022, 5:09 AM
EDITORS PICKS
PODCASTS