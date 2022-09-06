Liz Truss to become new British PM, Iraq elections, Opec+ cuts output — Trending

Trending Middle East brings you the latest social media and search trends from the region and around the world.

On today's episode, Iraqi political leaders agree to work towards new elections to end 11 months of deadlock while the Opec+ group of oil producers agrees to cut its October output by 100,000 barrels a day, reverting to August production levels to support prices.

Lebanon's private sector activity is at its highest level in more than nine years after output and new orders picked up in August. Liz Truss wins the race to become Britain's next prime minister after the Conservative Party picks her as its new leader, embracing her tax-cutting agenda and giving her the task of lifting the country out of its deepening economic malaise.