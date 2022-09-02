Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid orders aid for Pakistan, Saudi tourist visa scheme — Trending

Trending Middle East brings you the latest social media and search trends from the region and around the world.

On today's episode, Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid, Vice President and Ruler of Dubai, orders aid worth Dh50 million ($13.6m) to be delivered to Pakistan to help thousands of people affected by floods and Saudi Arabia announces an initiative for residents of the GCC, the UK, the US and the EU to apply for tourist visas.

Twitter is testing its much-awaited “edit tweet” feature and gold prices fall to a six-week low after they were put under pressure by a stronger US dollar.