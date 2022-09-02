Pakistan braced for more flooding as waters flow south

South Pakistan is bracing for yet more flooding on Thursday as water surged down the Indus river from the north.

Record monsoon rains and melting glaciers in the country's northern mountains have left a third of the country under water.

The floods are thought to have killed at least 1,200 people, including more than 400 children, according to the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA).

The disaster has been blamed on climate change.

Pakistan's meteorological office predicted more rains and flash flooding for September.

"Overall, a tendency for normal to above normal precipitation is likely over the country during September," the office said in monthly outlook posted at its website on Thursday.

Northeastern Punjab province and the southern Sindh are expected to receive above normal rainfall, it said.

The office said isolated heavy downpours could trigger flash flooding.

The military said on Thursday it had evacuated some 50,000 people, including 1,000 by air, since rescue efforts began.

The UN has appealed for $160 million to help with what it has called an "unprecedented climate catastrophe". Britain on Thursday pledged $17 million in aid.

"We're on a high alert as water arriving downstream from northern flooding is expected to enter the province over the next few days," Sindh provincial government spokesman Murtaza Wahab told Reuters.

Mr Wahab said a flow of 17,000 cubic metres per second was expected to swell the Indus, testing its flood defences.

Pakistan received nearly 190 per cent more rain than its 30-year average in the quarter from June to August, totalling 390.7mm.

Sindh, with a population of 50 million, has been hardest-hit, getting 466 per cent more rain than the 30-year average.

Some parts of the province look like an inland sea with only occasional patches of trees or raised roads breaking the surface of murky flood waters.

'No one has come to help us'

Hundreds of families have taken refuge on roads, the only dry land in sight for many. Villagers along a road near the town of Dadu on Thursday were begging journalists for food and other help, Reuters reported.

Many are headed for urban centres, such as the port city of Karachi, which has for now escaped the flooding.

"We lost our house to the rain and floods. We are going to Karachi to our relatives. No one has come to help us," said Allah Bakash, 50, leaving with his family and belongings loaded on a truck.

The floods have swept away homes, businesses, infrastructure and roads. Crops have been destroyed and 810,000 hectares of farm land inundated.

The government says 33 million people in the country with a population of 220 million have been affected.

The National Disaster Management Authority said some 480,030 people have been displaced and are being looked after in camps but even those not forced from their homes face peril.

The World Health Organisation said more than 6.4 million people were in dire need of humanitarian aid.