Twitter finally unveils edit button: here's what we know

Twitter is testing its much awaited 'edit tweet' feature, the company confirmed on Thursday.

The microblogging site is currently doing internal testing and aims to offer the feature to the subscribers of its paid tier, Twitter Blue, later this month. As part of their subscription, users receive early access to new features and help Twitter test them.

Twitter Blue is currently available only in Australia, Canada, New Zealand and the US.

The San Francisco-based company said it hopes that with the ‘edit tweet’ feature, “tweeting will feel more approachable and less stressful”.

if you see an edited Tweet it's because we're testing the edit button



this is happening and you'll be okay — Twitter (@Twitter) September 1, 2022

“Given that this is our most requested feature to date, we wanted to both update you on our progress and give you a heads up that, even if you’re not in a test group, everyone will still be able to see if a Tweet has been edited,” the company said.

"The test will be localised to a single country at first and expand as we learn and observe how people use Edit Tweet. We’ll also be paying close attention to how the feature impacts the way people read, write, and engage with Tweets."

How does the new feature work?

The new feature will allow people to make changes to their tweets after they have been published.

Tweets can be edited "a few times" in the 30 minutes following their publication, Twitter said.

Edited Tweets will appear with an icon, timestamp and label to ensure that it is clear to readers that the original tweet has been edited or modified.

Tapping the label will take viewers to the tweet’s edit history, which will include past versions of the tweet.

“Think of it as a short period of time to do things like fix typos, add missed tags, and more,” the company said.

“For context, the time limit and version history play an important role here. They help protect the integrity of the conversation and create a publicly accessible record of what was said,” it added.