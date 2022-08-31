UAE unveils World Cup visa, Iraq prime minister's announcement, Gorbachev dies - Trending

Trending Middle East brings you the latest social media and search trends from the Middle East and around the world.

On today's episode, Iraqi prime minister Mustafa Al Kadhimi on Tuesday said he would “vacate his post” if the political stand-off in the country was not resolved, and the UAE has announced a multiple-entry tourist visa for Hayya card holders who plan to go to the Fifa World Cup in Qatar.

Former Soviet Union president Mikhail Gorbachev has died aged 91. He was the last surviving Cold War leader.