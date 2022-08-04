Lebanon blast anniversary, UN dialogue in Iraq, 'Batgirl' movie scrapped — Trending

Trending Middle East brings you the latest social media and search trends from the region and around the world.

On today's episode, Lebanon marks the second anniversary of the 2020 Beirut port blast, which killed at least 190 people, and the UN mission to Iraq calls for national dialogue between the country’s political rivals.

The value of the Egyptian pound is set to fall further and Warner Brothers decides not to release its Batgirl film after poor screen-testing results.