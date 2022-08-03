Warner Bros reportedly scraps 'Batgirl' film following poor screen tests

Warner Bros has reportedly scrapped its coming Batgirl film following poor screen-testing results.

The DC film, which was set to feature Hollywood stars Michael Keaton, Brendan Fraser, JK Simmons and Leslie Grace, was being filmed entirely in Glasgow.

Production reportedly cost an estimated $70 million (£57.6m) and the film was scheduled for release in late 2022.

But following test screenings, the studio decided to shelve the production completely, and it will no longer appear in theatres or on the streaming service HBO Max, according to US publication New York Post.

It comes after several cast and crew members including Grace and co-star Ethan Kai, as well as directors Adil El Arbi and Bilall Fallah were pictured filming in Scotland.

In January, the Trongate area of Glasgow was transformed by set builders into the famous Gotham city with alterations made to shop fronts and police cars.

Batgirl was due to focus on Barbara Gordon, played by Grace, the daughter of Gotham police commissioner Jim Gordon.

“There’s crazy stunts, crazy drops,” Grace said of the film to Variety in April. “She’s a biker chick, so you’re going to see her do a bunch of badassery… There were a lot of long days, but it was so worth it.”

The cancellation is part of a wider pullback by Warner Bros. The company, which combined with Discovery Inc. in April, has been looking to wring $3 billion in costs out of its merger. In recent months Warner Bros has halted work on the JJ Abrams-led series Demimonde, and cancelled shows such as Gordita Chronicles and Close Enough.

DC has been contacted for comment.

— With additional reporting by Bloomberg and PA