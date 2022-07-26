Emirati astronaut, Elon Musk, New York bishop robbed - Trending

Trending Middle East brings you the latest social media and search trends from the region and around the world.

On today's episode, Emirati astronaut Sultan Al Neyadi will be the first Arab astronaut to spend six months on the International Space Station, Tesla billionaire Elon Musk has tweeted that he may try to stay out of the public eye for a while, and a New York City bishop with a controversial past was robbed at gunpoint of more than $1 million worth of jewellery during a live-streamed church service.

Kylie Jenner and Kim Kardashian, who have a combined 686 million followers on Instagram, shared a message saying "make Instagram Instagram again (stop trying to be TikTok)", and Japan has executed a 39-year-old man who killed seven people in Tokyo in 2008 during a stabbing rampage.