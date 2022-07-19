UAE President in France, Dubai’s metaverse strategy, tribal violence in Sudan - Trending

Trending Middle East brings you the latest social media and search trends from the region and around the world.

On today's episode, President Sheikh Mohamed met French President Emmanuel Macron on Monday, and Dubai's government unveils a metaverse strategy that aims to create 40,000 jobs and add $4 billion to the emirate's economy. Tribal violence in Sudan’s southern Blue Nile state has spread to other parts of the country, and there's a major increase in searches for heat rash, heat stroke, heat exhaustion and even heat stroke in dogs.