Dubai Emirati fund receives millions, attacks in Iraq, G7 focus on Russia — Trending

On today’s episode, Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed, Dubai Crown Prince, announces a 58 per cent boost to the fund supporting the emirate's neediest citizens while Iraq's president condemns the spate of attacks on oil and gasfields in the country's Kurdish region.

Jordan’s King Abdullah II says the kingdom is working to put the Palestinian issue at the top of the agenda of a summit in Saudi Arabia next month between US President Joe Biden and GCC leaders. A three-day G7 conference focusing on Russian gold and oil begins.