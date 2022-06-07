Abu Dhabi seated scooters ban, online Hajj registration, Boris Johnson wins — Trending

Trending Middle East brings you the latest social media and search trends from the Middle East and around the world.

On today's episode, Boris Johnson wins a confidence vote by a tight margin, Saudi Arabia develops a portal for Hajj pilgrims to register electronically and Abu Dhabi bans seated scooters.

An Arabian Oryx is born at Saudi Arabia's King Salman Royal Reserve for the first time in 90 years and Whitney Heard posts her support for sister Amber Heard on Instagram.