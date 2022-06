Trending Middle East brings you the latest social media and search trends from the Middle East and around the world.

On today's episode, petrol prices in the UAE rise and Abu Dhabi bans single-use plastics.

K-pop supergroup BTS visit the White House, veteran politician Nabih Berri is re-elected as speaker of Lebanon’s parliament for the seventh time and the Johnny Depp-Amber Heard trial finds an unexpected audience in Saudi Arabia.