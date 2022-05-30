UAE records three new monkeypox cases, Nepali search teams locate wreckage - Trending

Trending Middle East brings you the latest social media and search trends from the Middle East and around the world.

On today's episode, the UAE, Egypt and Jordan have signed a historic industrial partnership in a move to support Arab economic integration and around 3,000 employees from 60 UK companies are taking part in a six-month trial of a four-day working week.

The UAE has recorded three new cases of monkeypox, according to the country's health ministry. Nepali search teams have located the wreckage of a passenger plane that went missing on Sunday with 22 people on board.