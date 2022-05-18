UAE President Sheikh Mohamed, Lebanon elections, Middle East sandstorms - Trending

Trending Middle East brings you the latest social media and search trends from the region and around the world.

On today’s episode, the UAE's President Sheikh Mohamed addresses the Federal Supreme Council after the death of Sheikh Khalifa, and Google unveils a virtual tour of Sudan's pyramids of Meroe.

Sandstorms across the Middle East cause reduced visibility as an increasing number of people complain of respiratory problems, and Lebanon's election results are still mixed.

Updated: May 18, 2022, 4:53 AM
